Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $190.27 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $166.66 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.59.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

