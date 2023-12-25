Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,425 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDW opened at $69.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.0215 per share. This represents a $12.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

