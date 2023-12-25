Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 100,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $52.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

