Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Takes $492,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $77.28 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.49.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.