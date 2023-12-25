Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $77.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.