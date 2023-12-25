Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 92.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,384,000 after acquiring an additional 143,138 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 35.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,257,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $126.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.95. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.03. The company has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

