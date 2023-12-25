Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Trimmed by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.6% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after acquiring an additional 352,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,018 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.28. 20,004,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,627,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

