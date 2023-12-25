Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.77. 85,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $716.02 million, a P/E ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,569,902.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,692,000 after acquiring an additional 142,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after acquiring an additional 315,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 198,291 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

