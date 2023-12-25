AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) to Issue $0.23 Dividend

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2328 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SMCP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.46. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $29.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82.

Get AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF alerts:

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (SMCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of ETFs that holds small-cap stocks. SMCP was launched on Apr 21, 2015 and is managed by AlphaMark.

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.