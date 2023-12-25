AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) to Issue $0.23 Dividend

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2328 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.
AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
SMCP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.46. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $29.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82.
AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.