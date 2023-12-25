Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALPN shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALPN opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $711,211.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $711,211.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,810,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,740,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 103,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 728,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 61,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

