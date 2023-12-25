American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

American Software Price Performance

Shares of AMSWA opened at $11.05 on Friday. American Software has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $377.53 million, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.65.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after acquiring an additional 429,879 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Software by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 395,826 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the third quarter worth about $4,195,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 941.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 287,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 32.4% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 853,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 208,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

