American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,817. The company has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.52 and its 200-day moving average is $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

