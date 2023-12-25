American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $131.56. The stock had a trading volume of 654,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,892. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.76.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

