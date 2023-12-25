Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.90. 1,642,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,755. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

