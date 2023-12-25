Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 166,777 Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,777 shares during the period. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.72% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HTAB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

About Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.