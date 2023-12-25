Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 375 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

