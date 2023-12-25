Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 55 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 0.9% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.2% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 108.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 18,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 9.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 77.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $410.74. The company had a trading volume of 838,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,839. The company has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.09.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

