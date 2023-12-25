Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $19,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 144,018 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $222.62. 564,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,665. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.53 and a twelve month high of $224.16.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

