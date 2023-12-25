Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,362,000 after acquiring an additional 503,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 355,824 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $373.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,292. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $376.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.43.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

