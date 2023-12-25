Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $32.57. 297,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,201. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

