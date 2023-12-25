Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.41. 5,392,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,330. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

