Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 81,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 624,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 203,835 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,085 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

