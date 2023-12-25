Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $5.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,121.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,071. The firm has a market cap of $525.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $952.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $893.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

