Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,050 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BTT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 232,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,715. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

