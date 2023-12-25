Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,972 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $62.01. 1,322,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,298. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

