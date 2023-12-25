Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 1.9% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after acquiring an additional 790,231 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.69. 3,342,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,251. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

