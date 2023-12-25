Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ashford (AINC)

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN: AINC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/23/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2023 – Ashford had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of AINC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82. Ashford Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $15.55.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million.
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
