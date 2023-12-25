Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ashford (AINC)

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN: AINC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2023 – Ashford had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Ashford stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82. Ashford Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $15.55.

Get Ashford Inc alerts:

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.