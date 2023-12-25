Analysts Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) PT at $55.57

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $55.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.84.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,899,397 shares of company stock valued at $460,071,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after buying an additional 122,841 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Dynatrace by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.