Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Darden Restaurants (DRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) recently:

12/18/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $165.00 to $177.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.84. 745,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,267. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.99.

Get Darden Restaurants Inc alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,931 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.