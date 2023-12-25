Analyzing Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) & Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) and Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunoco and Ferrellgas Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $23.35 billion 0.26 $475.00 million $5.56 10.71 Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.49 -$82.50 million ($0.85) -8.81

Sunoco has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrellgas Partners. Ferrellgas Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 2.38% 53.87% 8.06% Ferrellgas Partners -5.53% N/A -2.81%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Sunoco and Ferrellgas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sunoco has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sunoco and Ferrellgas Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 0 3 2 0 2.40 Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunoco presently has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.53%. Given Sunoco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sunoco is more favorable than Ferrellgas Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Sunoco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunoco beats Ferrellgas Partners on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations. It's All Other segment includes partnership credit card services, franchise royalties, and retail operations; and offers credit card processing, car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money order, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. The company owns and operates retail stores under the APlus and Aloha Island Mart brand names; and offers food, beverages, snacks, grocery and non-food merchandise, motor fuels, and other services. Sunoco LP was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in 2014. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Ferrellgas Partners

(Get Free Report)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. In addition, the company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. Further, it is involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. The company serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2023, the company operates through a network of 49 service centers and 803 service units for propane distribution locations. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is based in Liberty, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.