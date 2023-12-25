Analyzing ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) & ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) and ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ProSiebenSat.1 Media and ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSiebenSat.1 Media 2.12% 8.95% 2.60% ProSiebenSat.1 Media N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of ProSiebenSat.1 Media shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSiebenSat.1 Media $4.39 billion 0.31 -$56.89 million $0.09 16.69 ProSiebenSat.1 Media N/A N/A N/A $0.15 44.45

This table compares ProSiebenSat.1 Media and ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProSiebenSat.1 Media. ProSiebenSat.1 Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProSiebenSat.1 Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and ProSiebenSat.1 Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSiebenSat.1 Media 2 1 1 0 1.75 ProSiebenSat.1 Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ProSiebenSat.1 Media beats ProSiebenSat.1 Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

(Get Free Report)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations. This segment is also involved in operating commercial websites; production and distribution programming portfolio, including entertainment, reality, and factual formats, as well as TV series, TV movies, and digital content; and operates Studio71, which offers digital content and web productions covering branded content, original production, content distribution, influencer products, and creator management. The Dating & Video segment engages in online matchmaking services for social dating and entertainment under the Parship, ElitePartner, eHarmony, LOVOO help singles brand names. This segment also provides video-based social entertainment applications, such as MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, and GROWLr content for users. The Commerce & Ventures segment engages in the consumer advice, experiences, and beauty and lifestyle businesses; and offers individual tailored support services for development of companies. This segment is also involved in operating Marktguru and wetter.com. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Unterföhring, Germany.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

(Get Free Report)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations. This segment is also involved in operating commercial websites; production and distribution programming portfolio, including entertainment, reality, and factual formats, as well as TV series, TV movies, and digital content; and operates Studio71, which offers digital content and web productions covering branded content, original production, content distribution, influencer products, and creator management. The Dating & Video segment engages in online matchmaking services for social dating and entertainment under the Parship, ElitePartner, eHarmony, LOVOO help singles brand names. This segment also provides video-based social entertainment applications, such as MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, and GROWLr content for users. The Commerce & Ventures segment engages in the consumer advice, experiences, and beauty and lifestyle businesses; and offers individual tailored support services for development of companies. This segment is also involved in operating Marktguru and wetter.com. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Unterföhring, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.