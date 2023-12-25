Analyzing Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) and China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF)

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) and China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Enterprises and China MeiDong Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises 4.72% 19.86% 9.11% China MeiDong Auto N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rush Enterprises and China MeiDong Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 China MeiDong Auto 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $48.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Rush Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rush Enterprises is more favorable than China MeiDong Auto.

This table compares Rush Enterprises and China MeiDong Auto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises $7.10 billion 0.53 $391.38 million $4.35 10.89 China MeiDong Auto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than China MeiDong Auto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats China MeiDong Auto on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird. The company also provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance products. In addition, it provides equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services, body, chassis upfitting, and component installation services; sells new and used trailers, and tires for use on commercial vehicles; and vehicle telematics products. The company serves regional and national fleets, corporations, local and state governments, corporations, and owner-operators. It operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Ontario. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About China MeiDong Auto

(Get Free Report)

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services. In addition, the company engages in the trading of used vehicles and property management. It operates self-operated stores in Beijing, Hebei, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Gansu, and Anhui provinces. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China. China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Apex Sail Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.