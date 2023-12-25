Analyzing Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) and Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Signet Jewelers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne $83.44 billion 4.88 $14.84 billion N/A N/A Signet Jewelers $7.84 billion 0.59 $376.70 million $8.26 12.54

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has higher revenue and earnings than Signet Jewelers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.4% of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Signet Jewelers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signet Jewelers has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Signet Jewelers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne N/A N/A N/A Signet Jewelers 6.29% 31.86% 8.10%

Dividends

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne pays an annual dividend of $1.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Signet Jewelers pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Signet Jewelers pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signet Jewelers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Signet Jewelers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne 0 4 2 0 2.33 Signet Jewelers 0 2 2 0 2.50

Signet Jewelers has a consensus target price of $101.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.48%. Given Signet Jewelers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Signet Jewelers is more favorable than LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne.

Summary

Signet Jewelers beats LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics under the Stella by Stella Mccartney, Officine Universelle Buly, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, Parfums Christian Dior, Givenchy Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Kenzo Parfums, Fresh, KVD Beauty, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Cha Ling, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and Marc Jacobs brands; watches and jewelry under the Chaumet, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Zenith, Bulgari, Fred, Hublot, and Repossi brands; and custom-designed yachts under the Feadship and Cheval Blanc brand names, as well as designs and builds luxury yachts under the Royal Van Lent brand. In addition, the company offers daily newspapers under the Les Échos brand; Belmond, a luxury tourism service; home other activities under the Cova, Jardin d'Acclimatation, Le Parisien, Connaissance des Arts, Investir, and Radio Classique brands; and selective retailing products under the DFS, La Grande Epicerie de Paris, Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche, Sephora, and Starboard Cruise Services brands, as well as operates Jardin d'Acclimatation, a leisure and theme park. It operates 5,664 stores. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile. This segment also engages in jewelry subscription business. The International segment operates stores in shopping malls and off-mall locations primarily under the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones brands in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Channel Islands. The Other segment is involved in the purchase and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones, as well as the provision of diamond polishing services. Signet Jewelers Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

