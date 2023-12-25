Analyzing THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) and SEA (NYSE:SE)

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) and SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for THG and SEA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THG 0 1 0 0 2.00 SEA 0 8 7 1 2.56

SEA has a consensus price target of $68.29, indicating a potential upside of 77.00%. Given SEA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SEA is more favorable than THG.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SEA $12.90 billion 1.69 -$1.65 billion $1.15 33.55

This table compares THG and SEA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

THG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares THG and SEA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THG N/A N/A N/A SEA 5.44% 11.14% 4.02%

Summary

SEA beats THG on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THG

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands. It also engages in the online beauty and haircare businesses; and provision of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products. In addition, the company operates THG OnDemand, which offers entertainment products and subscription services for clothing, gadgets, and vinyl; THG Experience that comprises of Three luxury event spaces, including King Street Townhouse Hotel, Great John Street Hotel, and Hale Country Club & Spa; and THG Luxury, which operates various websites that retails fashion and lifestyle brands. Further, it operates hairdressing salons and hotels; offers website development, franchising and consultancy, warehouse and distribution, environmental consulting, translation and interpretation, and marketing services; distributes motion pictures; recovers sorted metals; and produces visual content. The company was formerly known as THG Holdings plc and changed its name to THG Plc in January 2021. THG Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About SEA

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that provides integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers SeaMoney digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including offline and online mobile wallet, and payment processing services, as well as other offerings across credit, insurtech, and digital bank services under the ShopeePay, SPayLater, SeaBank, SeaInsure, and other digital financial services brands; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

