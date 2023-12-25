Analyzing Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) and Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY)

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) and Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoetis and Vifor Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $8.37 billion 10.69 $2.11 billion $4.92 39.63 Vifor Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Vifor Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Vifor Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zoetis and Vifor Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Zoetis currently has a consensus price target of $220.11, suggesting a potential upside of 12.89%. Given Zoetis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zoetis is more favorable than Vifor Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Zoetis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zoetis and Vifor Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 27.24% 52.22% 17.17% Vifor Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zoetis beats Vifor Pharma on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company also offers parasiticides; vaccines; anti-infectives; other pharmaceutical products; dermatology; and medicated feed additives. In addition, the company provides animal health diagnostics, including point-of-care diagnostic products and laboratory; and other non-pharmaceutical products. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Vifor Pharma

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).It also provides Retacrit, a short-acting ESA; Venofer, an intravenous iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Velphoro, a non-calcium, iron-based chewable phosphate binder for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in adults with CKD undergoing dialysis. In addition, the company offers Rayaldee, an orally administered, extended release formulation of calcifediol for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients with CKD; and Veltassa for the treatment of hyperkalemia in CKD and chronic heart failure patients. Further, it develops Vadadustat, an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor for the treatment of altitude on oxygen availability; Avacopan, an orally-administered, highly selective inhibitor of C5aR1 for the treatment of orphan and rare renal diseases;ANG-3777 for the treatment of transplant-associated acute kidney injury; Difelikefalin for the treatment for chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus; and VIT-2763 to treat beta-thalassemia. Vifor Pharma AG has a strategic partnership with Fresenius Kabi and Zeria Pharmaceutical. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland. As of August 9, 2022, Vifor Pharma AG operates as a subsidiary of CSL Behring AG.

