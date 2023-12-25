André Le Bel Sells 13,300 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$19.52. 249,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,766. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.34. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$24.42.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of C$62.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5825959 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.