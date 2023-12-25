Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Stock Position Lessened by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lowered its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,585 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT accounts for approximately 0.1% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 24,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $240,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,531.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of AOMR opened at $10.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.62 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.44). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report).

