Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Annexon in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Annexon from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annexon has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.74. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annexon will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Annexon by 630.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Annexon by 31.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Stories

