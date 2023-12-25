Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $91.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

