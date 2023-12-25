Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after buying an additional 160,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.05. 2,770,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.94 and a 200 day moving average of $144.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $164.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

