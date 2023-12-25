AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Holdings Cut by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Chad R raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 79,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 129,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 24,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.27. The company had a trading volume of 312,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.09. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

