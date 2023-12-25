ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.71 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

