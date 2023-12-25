ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.71 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.