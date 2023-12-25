Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Holdings Raised by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. City State Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,871. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.