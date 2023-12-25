argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Cut to $515.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $575.00 to $515.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of argenx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $522.50.

Get argenx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on argenx

argenx Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of argenx stock opened at $372.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $468.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.