Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,108 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,456,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,051,694. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.