Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 167 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.08.

NYSE:URI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $570.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,106. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $582.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.18 and a 200-day moving average of $455.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

