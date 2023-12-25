Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 247 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,853,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,251,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.25.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,892. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average of $191.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.82%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

