Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.19. 1,106,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.52 and its 200-day moving average is $185.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.44%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.