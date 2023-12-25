Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 402 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $197.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.01 and a 200-day moving average of $181.91. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

